These four tips can help you minimize clutter gradually, without a lot of effort.

One in, One Out Rule

Every time you purchase an item, a like item needs to be tossed, recycled or donated to ensure that you don’t clutter your home. This can help you evaluate items based on need.

Gift Activities as Presents

Time spent together can be far more valuable than a toy that will soon be forgotten. To keep clutter at bay, consider gifting activities instead of physical presents.

Read the Room

Read your room and fully evaluate if you have a spot for an item you want. If you can’t think of exactly where you would display an item, it may become cluttered quickly.

Keep an Outbox

Did you try on a shirt that you don’t like anymore? Toss it in the outbox. Did you find a duplicate kitchen utensil hiding in the drawer? Into the outbox it goes. This ensures you don’t forget about items when it’S time to donate them.