To keep yourself feeling your best, it might be time to practice some self-care.

Relax on Your Own:

• Find a New Book – Sit down with a good book to forget about the stress of your daily to-do’s.

• Go for a Drive – A drive can be a great way to unwind and slow down.

• Use a Facemask or Lotion – Protect your skin with a good moisturizer.

• Start a Garden – Plant some veggies or an herb garden this season.

Unwind With Others:

• Visit a Farm – Find a U-pick farm and gather your favorite produce while enjoying some sunshine.

• Volunteer at a Soup Kitchen – Inspire thankfulness in yourself and support your local community by volunteering.

• Bake for a Friend or Neighbor – Baking can be relaxing, and you can spread the joy further by making a special treat for a friend or neighbor.

• Play a Board Game – De-stress and have some fun with a friend and a board game.