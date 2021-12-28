In addition to the traditional fall maintenance, here are some extra tasks that can make your fall and winter seasons even better.

Exterior Projects:

• Clean Your Gutters – Get ahead of the game by cleaning and shielding your gutters with a gutter guard.

• Winterize Your Driveway – Pull and clear away any weeds or grass and repair any cracks with concrete caulk.

• Clean Your Chimney – Be sure your fireplace and chimney are clean and ready for your first fall fire.

• Restore Your Lawn – Keep your lawn well-watered to ensure the fertilizer will soak into the roots.

• Plant Fall Flowers – Plant hardy flowers for the fall and plant bulbs to prepare for spring blooms.

Interior Projects:

• Change Your HVAC Filters – Change out filters seasonally and schedule a tune-up and inspection.

• Weatherstripping – Add weatherstripping to windows and doors.

• Seal Cracks and Openings – Keep out drafts, vermin and bugs by sealing cracks and patching any holes.

• Check Smoke Detectors – Change out batteries and verify that all of your detectors are working optimally.