This year, celebrate your loved ones and their interests with these five gift ideas.
For the Chef: Recipe Book
Create a book of recipes filled with notes, tips and personal favorite recipes from family members.
For the Photographer: Digital Photo Frame
With a digital frame, you can display more than just one photo. Send new photos directly to the frame to enjoy all of the memories.
For the Writer: Stationery Kit
A stationary kit is a thoughtful gift to inspire writers. Pair with a beautiful pen for a great break from all of that screen time.
For the Host: Charcuterie Board
You can find a charcuterie board for almost every style, from wood to marble to stone. Pair with meats and cheese to inspire their next party.
For the Artist: Scrapbook Kit
Inspire creativity with a scrapbook kit filled with patterned papers, artsy accessories, glue and family photos to add to the book.