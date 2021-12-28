This year, celebrate your loved ones and their interests with these five gift ideas.

For the Chef: Recipe Book

Create a book of recipes filled with notes, tips and personal favorite recipes from family members.

For the Photographer: Digital Photo Frame

With a digital frame, you can display more than just one photo. Send new photos directly to the frame to enjoy all of the memories.

For the Writer: Stationery Kit

A stationary kit is a thoughtful gift to inspire writers. Pair with a beautiful pen for a great break from all of that screen time.

For the Host: Charcuterie Board

You can find a charcuterie board for almost every style, from wood to marble to stone. Pair with meats and cheese to inspire their next party.

For the Artist: Scrapbook Kit

Inspire creativity with a scrapbook kit filled with patterned papers, artsy accessories, glue and family photos to add to the book.