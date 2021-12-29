Pledger M. (Jody) Bishop III, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, will begin his one-year term as president of the Appraisal Institute on Jan. 1.

Bishop’s one-year term as president will be followed by one year as immediate past president in 2023. He also will serve on the Appraisal Institute’s Executive Committee and on its policy-setting Board of Directors. He will serve as chair of the National Nominating Committee in 2023.

The Appraisal Institute’s other elected officers for 2022 are: President-Elect Craig Steinley, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, AI-RRS, of Rapid City, South Dakota; Vice President Sandra K. Adomatis, SRA, of Punta Gorda, Florida; and Immediate Past President Rodman Schley, MAI, SRA, of Arvada, Colorado.

In the coming year, the Appraisal Institute’s officers and Board of Directors will focus on advocating on behalf of all appraisers, and spearheading efforts to address unconscious bias and diversity, equity, and inclusion within the organization and throughout the valuation profession. Additionally, the organization will work on implementation of its newly created Strategic Plan, which will focus on the following Board-approved strategies: modernize AI’s education system delivery and products; modernize technology, such as social media and communication methods, and a review of the website; develop a plan to recruit and retain AI professionals; implement the Practical Applications of Real Estate Appraisal program; and develop a DE&I action plan.

“I’m honored to be able to lead this outstanding organization during such a critical time for the valuation profession,” Bishop said in a statement. “The future of our profession is bright thanks to the work we’re doing to ensure its advancement. I’m excited for the year ahead and for the opportunity to help impact appraisers and guide the organization.”

Bishop is currently senior managing director of Valbridge Property Advisors in Charleston. He previously was a partner with Atlantic Appraisals, LLC, an associate appraiser with Appraisal Consultants and a senior staff appraiser with the Charleston County Assessor’s Office. He has chaired the General Demonstration of Knowledge Grading Panel and has served on the Admissions and Designations Qualifications Committee. He has served as president of the South Carolina Chapter. He also is an Appraisal Institute associate instructor, has been a seminar and webinar author, and has served as discussion leader at the Appraisal Institute’s annual Leadership Development and Advisory Council conference. He was named the 2018 recipient of the Edward W. Adams, SRA, Outstanding Board Service Award, was presented a 2017 President’s Award and received a 2017 Volunteer of Distinction recognition.

Steinley’s previous national service includes six years on the Appraisal Institute Board of Directors as a representative from Region II, both as its vice chair and chair. He served on the Audit Committee, including as chair and vice chair; on the Strategic Planning Committee; on the Professional Liability Insurance Program Committee; as Region II third director; on the Governance Structure Project Team; and on the Professional Standards and Guidance Committee.

He also has served as president of the Wyoming and Western South Dakota Chapter in 2012 and 2013. He participated three years in the Leadership Development and Advisory Council conference and received a 2015 Volunteer of Distinction recognition. Craig is an education developer and instructor for the Appraisal Institute and is also an AQB-Certified USPAP Instructor. He also serves on AI’s Executive Committee and the policy-setting Board of Directors. Steinley is the principal of Steinley Real Estate Appraisals and Consulting in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Adomatis is an Appraisal Institute instructor, developer of seminars and courses, The Appraisal Journal article author, contributor to textbooks and author of “Residential Green Valuation Tools.” Adomatis is a member of the Appraisal Institute’s national Government Relations Committee. She previously served on the national Admissions Designation and Qualifications Committee (2013-15); and on the national Education Committee as chair (2012), vice chair (2011-12) and member (2009-12). She also served as president of the West Coast Florida Chapter (2009), and as education liaison for the Appraisal Institute’s Region X (2006-09). Adomatis received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Swango Award (2020); Henry C. Entreken Lifetime Achievement Award (2019); Outstanding Service Award (2016); President’s Award (2013); Dr. William N. Kinnard Junior Award (2012); and Region X Volunteer of Distinction (2010).

Schley has served nationally on the Appraisal Institute Board of Directors, and he has been a member of the Strategic Planning Committee, the Governance Structure Project Team and the National Nominating Committee. He attended AI’s annual Leadership Development and Advisory Council conference as a participant (2013-15) and was selected as a discussion leader (2016), vice chair (2017) and chair (2018). Schley chairs the National Nominating Committee and serves on the organization’s Executive Committee and its policy-setting Board of Directors. He also has served in chapter roles, including as president of the Colorado Chapter. In 2002, he founded Denver-based Commercial Valuation Consultants, Inc., which was acquired by national appraisal firm BBG in 2016. Schley is Senior Managing Director at BBG.

