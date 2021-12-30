Beginning on Dec. 28, 2021, through 5 p.m. ET on Thurs., Feb.17, 2022, fans can enter for their chance to win the HGTV® Dream Home 2022 located in Warren, Vermont. The prize package, valued at over $2.4 Million, includes the brand-new, fully furnished home, an all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer and $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage®.

The luxurious, modern mountain cabin is located in Warren, Vermont, an idyllic mountain town in the heart of the Mad River Valley known for its stunning views and seasonal outdoor activities with gorgeous mountains, lush forests and thousands of miles of hiking. The three-bedroom home includes three and a half bathrooms and plenty of outdoor spaces to entertain, including a screened porch, a heated pool with an integrated hot tub, two seating areas with fire pits, and an outdoor grill area and dining room. The nature-inspired and modern design takes cues from the surrounding Vermont forest with earthy greens and rustic oranges.

The first floor has an expansive open floor plan with a large kitchen complete with new, state-of-the-art appliances and a full dining area. From the dining room, there is a cozy living room complete with a two-sided fireplace that is connected to the three-season porch. The upper level has more of an industrial feel with a loft that features an architectural wall application and a full-size murphy bed. Down the hall from the loft is the main suite, which has a classic cabin style with a modern twist. The home also features a full guest bedroom suite perfect for short- or long-term guests with a kitchenette and full bathroom.

The home was designed by Dylan Eastman, constructed by builder Big Country Built with interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Dream Home 2022 on Sat., Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV as well as stream it on discovery+ beginning Sun., Jan. 2.

Eligible entrants can enter twice per day at HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome, where they can also find additional sweepstakes details and the official rules.