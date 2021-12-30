Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR)to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor.



Recent lawsuits alleging source of income discrimination for rejecting Section 8 tenants illustrate the importance of understanding and complying with state and local fair housing laws in addition to the federal Fair Housing Act. Watch the latest Window to the Law video from NAR to learn how these best practices can help guide real estate professionals in this area.

Watch the video here.