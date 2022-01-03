





Joe Rand

Chief Creative Officer

Howard Hanna | Rand Realty;

Executive Director

Broker Public Portal

“Be ready for when the music stops” – How to focus on today but prep for tomorrow



Overview

From part-time real estate agent to law professor to author, Joe Rand brings a vast array of expertise and knowledge to his leadership role at Howard Hanna | Rand Realty, and now to his position as the executive director of the Broker Public Portal. But while his talent and acumen are diverse, there’s one thing that Rand does better than perhaps anyone else: educate. In this episode of RISMedia’s RealEdge Podcast, Rand shares his inimitable ability to break down complicated industry issues into digestible knowledge that busy real estate professionals might otherwise miss. From revisiting the fundamentals of real estate success to unpacking Costar’s objectives for residential real estate, Rand provides listeners with must-know insights and guidance so that they can prepare for 2022…and beyond.

On this week’s episode, you’ll learn:

:55 – How Rand got his start by working for his mother’s brokerage, updating MLS “shoe boxes”

3:20 – The key principles of real estate and why executing on the fundamentals is still the best path to success

5:30 – Why Rand believes the premise of his last book was “100 percent wrong”

8:59 – Why agents need to stop thinking of themselves as transactional

13:07 – Understanding the radical idea behind the Broker Public Portal

15:43 – Who is Costar?

21:41 – The Costar strategy and the potential implications for Zillow and our industry

28:35 – Why raising the mortgage limits are a good thing

30:00 – Unpacking the new MLS rules: why they’re good for most but not for some

34:10 – Joe Rand’s advice for the future: “Keep making hay while the sun shines”

38:38 – P.S. – Don’t treat affiliated business as a sideline gig

About Joe Rand

Joe Rand is the chief creative officer for Howard Hanna | Rand Realty, one of the largest companies in the New York tri-state region with nearly 30 offices, over 1,200 agents, and closing over 6,000 transactions worth over $2.5 billion in volume in 2018. Rand is also the executive director of the Broker Public Portal, an industry consortium dedicated to building an advertising-free home search experience with Homesnap. A writer at heart, he is the author of “Disruptors, Discounters, and Doubters,” which discusses how the industry can overcome challenges posed by disruption, and “How to be a Great Real Estate Agent,” covering how agents can build their business by identifying and servicing client needs. Rand is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and is one of RISMedia’s inaugural Real Estate Newsmaker Hall of Fame members. Learn more at the links provided below.

Links and Resources