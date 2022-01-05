From kitchens to entertainment to security systems, here are the best home tech upgrades to reduce everyday lifestyle stress.
Security Technology
Advancements in home security can make it seamless to have peace of mind when securing your home.
Bathroom Technology
For a genuinely luxe bathroom, investing in technology can turn it into a spa-like oasis.
Kitchen Technology
Smart refrigerators can keep an inventory of what is inside, while some ovens can advise you on how best to cook your meal.
Lighting Technology
Automating the lighting in your home can offer you the convenience of controlling the lights straight from your phone.
Window Blind Technology
With blinds that automatically open, you can gradually ease into the morning in a light-soaked bedroom.