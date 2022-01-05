From kitchens to entertainment to security systems, here are the best home tech upgrades to reduce everyday lifestyle stress.

Security Technology

Advancements in home security can make it seamless to have peace of mind when securing your home.

Bathroom Technology

For a genuinely luxe bathroom, investing in technology can turn it into a spa-like oasis.

Kitchen Technology

Smart refrigerators can keep an inventory of what is inside, while some ovens can advise you on how best to cook your meal.

Lighting Technology

Automating the lighting in your home can offer you the convenience of controlling the lights straight from your phone.

Window Blind Technology

With blinds that automatically open, you can gradually ease into the morning in a light-soaked bedroom.