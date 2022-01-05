Over-the-top fall decor can quickly take your home from elegant to kitschy. Here are six ways to tastefully decorate your home this autumn.

Change the Lightbulbs

As the sun sets earlier, making way for cozier nights at home, you can set the scene with softer, warmer lighting by switching out your lightbulbs.

Scent the Scene

Fall scents don’t need to be overly sweet-smelling. Incorporating scents of leather, sage, musk, spices and wood will lend a rich, luxe aroma to your home without the sweetness.

Select a Color Palette

Choose a fall color palette that compliments your existing home decor. An understated color palette rich in neutrals and darker tones will blend in with nearly any decor style.

Pick Your Pumpkins

A few strategically placed pumpkins, both inside and outside, are all you need to give your home a fall-inspired edge.

Edit Your Botanicals

If brightly colored mums and round orange pumpkins aren’t your style, embrace botanicals like lighter-hued pumpkins, gourds and white mums, accented by eucalyptus, kale, moss or other greenery.

Incorporate Extra Texture

Filling your living spaces with throws and pillows in sumptuous fabrics such as Alpaca, mohair and cashmere can make the most average evening feel elevated and unique.