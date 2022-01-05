American Home Shield® offers robust service and support in today’s complex market



Nancy Robinson, chief growth officer at Corcoran Global Living, passionately believes that home warranties are more important than ever, especially given today’s real estate market. With over 18 years of experience in the industry, she understands the importance of providing clients an added level of comfort, as well as offering the best tools and resources to her agents.

In addition to working with American Home Shield (AHS) through Corcoran Global Living, Robinson has been educating her clients about the benefits associated with home warranty protection throughout her entire career. From her years with Coldwell Banker to utilizing AHS warranties on her own home, she’s built a strong relationship that’s stood the test of time.

“It is important to choose the right partner from the get-go, who you feel you have that connection with,” says Robinson. “I was a huge proponent of American Home Shield because I had those long-standing relationships, and I had always experienced us working together to solve a problem if we had one within the organization.”

As the industry continues to navigate a slanted seller’s market, having the right home warranty provider on your side is key. With a rise in mass offers with no contingencies to simply finding issues with a newly purchased home, a home warranty from AHS, according to Robinson, is more important than ever. “Having a home warranty is critically important in a full-service transaction. You are really doing your buyer a disservice to not have one,” she says.

From proactive calls to consumers explaining how their home warranty works to offering creative and beneficial programs to homeowners, Robinson believes AHS is invaluable. “They are doing right by the client,” she says. “It’s not just checking a box for a home warranty and moving on. They are not afraid for a homeowner to make a claim, and I love that.”

In today’s market, finding a home warranty company that offers more than just bare bones is crucial. A more recent AHS option that Robinson’s clients are utilizing is rekey service, which offers even more home protection. AHS also offers a service for the installation of common smart home features. With their robust service and support, along with their invaluable customer service efforts, AHS is a quality-over-quantity, full-service home warranty provider that Robinson and her agents depend on.

“American Home Shield allows you to be full service,” she explains. “You have to decide who you want to be in your market. For companies that are looking to be full service and offer the full-service experience, that’s where partnering with the right company makes a world of difference.”

Client experience and quality coverage are two things agents need to keep at the front of their mind during each and every transaction. Consumers want the convenience of being able to make one call to get something accomplished, which makes fostering the right relationships that much more important.

“There are a lot of great home warranty companies out there,” says Robinson. “I’m able to say to a consumer that I have partnered with the best of the best to provide them with the best experience possible when it comes to buying or selling a home.”

