The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) recently announced that its Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Victoria Gillespie was named to the The Top 100 Women Leaders in Real Estate of 2021 list. Gillespie was among those recognized for “going above and beyond their pursuit of real estate excellence, paving the way for future female leaders in the industry.”

Gillespie has over 33 years of experience in banking and real estate. In her current role at NAR, Gillespie leads more than 90 employees within the association’s Marketing, Communications & Events (MCE) team.

On behalf of NAR’s 1.5 million members, her team manages the association’s multi-million dollar national consumer advertising campaign, a massive, year-round conference and events operation, a continual output of member communications about programs and benefits, and all external media communications initiatives.

In 2021, Gillespie was named one of Ragan’s “Top Women in Communications” for her work leading a team which “demonstrated itself to be adept at seeing around the corners and telling captivating stories.”

Before joining NAR, Gillespie was an SVP for Enterprise Marketing & Communications at Northwest Federal Credit Union and before that a licensed REALTOR® at RE/MAX Realty Affiliates. Earlier in her career she worked with Citizens Bank of Maryland as a VP for commercial real estate. Gillespie graduated from American University with an MBA in finance and from Penn State University with an undergraduate degree in finance.



