United® Real Estate announced it has merged with Houston-based Texas United Realty, adding 750 agents to its roster. Together, the two now comprise one of the largest independently-owned brokerages in Houston, according to the company.

Both United Real Estate and Texas United Realty share common cultures of full-service brokerage support, agent training, career development and flat-fee compensation models.

“United Real Estate’s comprehensive agent services and programs delivered via Bullseye Agent Productivity Platform is a tremendous competitive advantage,” said Rick Rogers, principal broker of Texas United Realty, in a statement. “Together with United, we are introducing innovative automated marketing programs, productivity tools, new client services, company websites and agent websites that will redefine our agents’ and customers’ experiences.”

“We are thrilled our merger dramatically strengthens Texas United Realty’s current agent offerings, mentorship program and full-service brokerage support we’ve built over the years,” said Jeannie Rogers, founder of Texas United Realty, in a statement.

Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group, added in a statement, “While Texas United’s size, growth and market share were appealing, we were also attracted to the alignment of our cultures and their unique mentorship program which makes them stand out in the Houston marketplace. We are excited to combine the strengths of both companies, and we look forward to delivering our technology, tools and resources to the Texas United Realty agents and their clients.”

“Rick and Jeannie have done an amazing job growing their company by joining forces with United. They have positioned their agents for greater success,” said Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate, in a statement. “This is a continuation of our strategy to identify and attract top companies in each market slated for expansion.”

The merger with Texas United Realty follows the addition of Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta-based Virtual Properties Realty and Benchmark Realty based in Nashville, and others yet to be announced. Texas United Realty and United Real Estate Houston will retain their name and brand moving forward.

For more information, please visit www.unitedrealestate.com.