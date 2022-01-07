YourHomeHub by MooveGuru—a system the company is calling the first PropTech franchise—has sold in 20 states in the first 180 days since launch.

“We have expanded our franchise coverage area to 20 states in 180 days,” said Kathleen Kuhn, president of MooveGuru, in a statement. “Statewide rights have been issued in Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Texas and New Mexico scheduled to close on the 20th of January.”

YourHomeHub allows homeowners to manage both the financial details and physical elements of their home. The consumer can monitor extensive information about their home and local market conditions, store important documents, generate accurate estimates for home repairs and find a local contractor for over 1,000 different home service categories. Each YourHomeHub is sponsored by local real estate brands, driving top of mind marketing and revenue from consumer purchases.

The platform, provided by real estate professionals, gives a homeowner resource to their customers—at no cost to them. Real estate professionals also receive exclusive marketing opportunities to their spheres of influence, which prevents competitors from engaging with their most coveted contacts from the dashboard. Startup costs, including the initial franchise fee for a unit franchise, are under $50,000.

The franchise pays 10-20% of net subscription to franchise owners. The more subscriptions to YourHomeHub and the more leads generated for service pros, the more the franchise owner makes, according to the company.

“The growth plan for our business has always been focused on how we can provide a better experience for our clients and our agents, while at the same time continuing to diversify our brokerage revenue streams,” said Michael Patterson, broker/owner of Maryland-based RE/MAX IKON. “When I was introduced to YourHomeHub, Scott Oakley and the leadership team, I was immediately impressed with the level of talent that has been amassed and knew it was the next business we needed to add in our service offerings.”



For more information, please visit www.mooveguru.com.