Realty ONE Group ranked in the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur’s 2022 Franchise 500® list. This is the sixth year in a row the company has made the list but the first time it’s risen to the ranks of No. 1 in real estate.

The Las Vegas-based global franchisor completed 118,000 real estate transactions and paid over $1.1 billion in commission on $47 billion worth of homes sold, a 46% year-over-year increase. In 2022, Realty ONE Group looks to grow to 20,000 professionals across 11 countries.

“We’ve had several years of outstanding growth which is only ONE of the reasons we’re now the No. 1 real estate franchisor on this impressive list,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group, in a statement. “But it’s our raving fans around the world who love and embrace our COOLTURE and continue to recruit more professionals to join us in new and exciting offices everywhere.”

Entrepreneur named Realty ONE Group International to the list for its outstanding performance in franchises sold, financial strength and stability and brand power. The company has heavily invested in its infrastructure to provide extraordinary service and support to existing and future franchise owners. This fast-growing organization is evolving all aspects of its business, including its proprietary technology and coaching platforms ‘zONE’ and ‘ONE University’ to prepare to support the successes of over 100,000 real estate professionals around the world as the company continues to paint the globe gold.

Realty ONE Group now has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Singapore, Spain and Costa Rica, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.