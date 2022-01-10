The CE Shop, a leading provider of real estate education, has acquired Mbition Real Estate, American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT), and Stringham Schools, the organization announced.

With this investment, The CE Shop is expanding its existing offering of education for real estate agents, brokers, and mortgage loan originators, and will now additionally serve home inspectors and home appraisers with their superior online learning system. This deal also brings a significant textbook and e-book publishing component under The CE Shop for the first time.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mbition, AHIT, and Stringham Schools to The CE Shop family,” said Gary Weiss, CEO at The CE Shop. “Our 96% student satisfaction rating and industry-leading pass rate are testimony to the educational excellence we provide. Adding the superb courses and teams of these organizations will not only accelerate our double-digit growth but complete our real estate portfolio by serving additional professions within the industry.”

Career education has been steadily shifting toward online learning over the last few years, and this movement was only accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The CE Shop’s 16-year history of being at the forefront of learning technology has led to incredible growth and market share, and these acquisitions follow its brand promise to provide an innovative and results-driven learning experience.

“The addition of these companies will enable us to even better educate our students and the communities they serve, and we’re excited to apply our educational expertise to new offerings,” said Dan Harris, President of Real Estate at The CE Shop. “These acquisitions and our commitment to our customers will cement us as an undisputed market leader, with a wider breadth of curriculum than any other provider.”

