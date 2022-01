Compass, Inc. has announced its expansion to New Hampshire with 15 agents in Portsmouth representing an estimated $135 million in 2021 sales volume.

Compass includes over 25,000 agents operating in more than 60 markets including Boston, MA, Denver, CO, Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Nashville, TN, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, San Diego, CA, San Francisco, CA, and Washington D.C.

Visit www.Compass.com for more information.