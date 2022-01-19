Curbio, Inc., a pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents, brokerages and home sellers, has announced a $65M Series B funding round to support continued growth in the untapped market for fix first, pay-at-closing home improvement.

Curbio has raised a total of $93M since its founding in late 2017. Curbio is the first tech-enabled home improvement solution designed specifically to get homes on the market fast and sold for top dollar with no payment due until the home sells.

Led by Revolution Growth, a D.C.-based venture capital fund, the investment will be used to expand into additional markets and further develop Curbio’s proprietary technology, including the growth of their invitation-only job platform for the country’s five-star contractors.

Other participants in the round include existing investors Camber Creek, Comcast Ventures, Brick & Mortar Ventures and Second Century Ventures, the investment arm of the National Association of Realtors® as well as new investors Kayne Partners, the growth private equity group of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors and Masco Ventures, the company reports.

“Curbio is taking an outdated, broken process and dramatically improving it to benefit realtors, home sellers, and subcontractors. We’re thrilled to have Revolution Growth lead an amazing group of investors with expertise in PropTech, marketplaces, and scaling disruptive startups. They will be invaluable to Curbio as we shake-up an $85 billion industry which has not seen any real innovation in decades,” said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio.

For more information, visit https://curbio.com.