If you’re starting to build an art collection, the process can feel overwhelming. There are many factors to consider from different art styles, mediums, and overall aesthetics before investing. With your aesthetic and budget in place, you can begin exploring your new hobby that you will enjoy for years to come. If you plan on starting an art collection, or you’re looking to expand your existing one, read on for the tips you need to know about building your art collection.

Identify Your Art Goals

As you prepare to build your collection, define your goals of buying art. Are you looking to solely fill your walls? Are you looking to purchase pieces that bring you joy? Perhaps you’re looking to invest in art for financial gains. An intelligent approach is to buy art that you love and inspire you. Art is something you will see every day, so be sure the pieces bring you joy.

Define Your Preferred Aesthetic

Selecting art is all about personal preferences. Every piece you bring into your home should bring you joy. Buying pieces to impress others will leave you feeling flat about the pieces you invest in. To find the aesthetic that appeals to you, immerse yourself in various styles until you can confidently identify what you like and don’t care for. Visiting galleries, art fairs, museums and the internet are the best places to start. Following interior designers you like on Instagram can also expose you to different art styles.

Establish a Budget

Set your budget if you’re planning to invest in art for a whole home. Artsy.com has a price database, and galleries and auction specialists can help you price art as well. For artists you discover online, you can reach out directly for pricing details. Once you’re equipped with pricing knowledge, you can realistically set your budget. If you find an artist whom you love, but the pieces are out of your budget range, you can use the style as inspiration for similar style pieces.

Don’t discount pieces because they fall under what you perceive as valuable. It ultimately comes down to how much you love the piece. Lastly, avoid purchasing art solely as a financial investment. There is no guarantee that the art you select will hold its value.

Purchasing the Pieces

Whether you buy your art in person or online, don’t be afraid to ask questions. From advice on framing, cleaning, longevity and requesting an authenticity report, the seller should be able to answer all your questions honestly.

Hanging the Art in Your Home

To protect your art, have all prints and paintings framed professionally. Avoid direct sun exposure and moisture to protect the integrity of your pieces. You can also consider asking your insurance provider about fine art insurance to protect your new investments further. Finally, have fun with your new pieces. Move them around the house and hang them in different groupings until you find the perfect place for your new pieces.