Your kitchen counter stools can be the finishing touch for your kitchen that pulls the whole design together. Whether they are upholstered, leather or rattan, every counter stool style lends a different look and feel. One of the most essential elements of selecting a kitchen counter stool is ensuring correct measurements. Read on to learn more about measuring kitchen counter stools and how to choose the best set for your kitchen.

Select the Seat Height

The first step is selecting the right height for your kitchen island. You should allow nine to 13 inches between the seat and the counter to sit on the seat comfortably. As you search for kitchen counter stools, you may wonder about the difference between counter stools and bar stools. Counter stools are shorter than bar stools, as counter stools fit under a kitchen counter and bar stools are meant to fit under a bar. Counter stool seats range from 24 to 29 inches high, whereas a bar stool seat measures 29 to 32 inches high.

Assess the Function

Before looking for stools, think about how you will use the seats. For example, a backless or swivel stool offers more flexibility. In contrast, a stool with arms and an upholstered body in performance fabric upholstered provides more comfort and safety for younger children. If your kitchen stools are used primarily for eating, a low-maintenance surface, such as metal, wood or leather, may be your best choice, as they can easily be wiped down.

Select the Style

Selecting the style is the fun part of choosing a kitchen counter stool. While choosing a stool that complements your kitchen design style is always safe, selecting a stool in a contrasting design style brings additional visual interest. For example, if your kitchen has a lot of wood, bringing in a metal or leather stool can help balance the room. A chair with texture, such as a rattan frame, a leather-backed stool or a carved wood frame, also brings dimension to any kitchen.

Alternatively, you may not want your stools to make a statement, and you may prefer more discreet seating. Backless stools that can easily tuck under your counter may be the best selection for you. A backless stool option is also a smart choice if the seating area is in a high-traffic area.

If you like to entertain and your guests tend to gather in the kitchen, swivel stools let you rotate around to engage in different conversations easily. If comfort is your primary goal for your kitchen counter stools, an upholstered body with arms will allow you to sink back and comfortably enjoy your meal, coffee or conversation.