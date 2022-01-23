Refining your skills while learning new ones is paramount to leading a long and successful career as a real estate agent. As the industry has embraced the virtual environment, the opportunities to tune into dozens of online training events monthly or weekly have grown dramatically in the past two years.

You’ve likely seen predictions and forecasts for the 2022 housing market, and now is a great time to sign up and attend webinars to keep you on top of the latest trends and market shifts on the horizon.

From optimizing your first 100 days in real estate to learning how to eliminate implicit bias, here are a few webinars and online training opportunities you can leverage to improve your business and brand.

RISMedia’s Real Estate Rocking in the New Year

As 2022 kicked into gear, RISMedia hosted its Rocking in the New Year virtual event on Jan. 6. The event brought an all-star line-up of power brokers, subject matter experts, top-producing agents and some of the industry’s best coaches and trainers to share critical advice and hands-on strategies to help agents and brokers succeed this year.

Replays, including every panel and expert interview, are available here.

100 Days to Greatness

The first few months can be intimidating for new agents or those looking to kickstart a real estate career. Real estate coach Brian Buffini of Buffini & Company put together 100 Days to Greatness to provide new agents with resources and strategies to set themselves up for success in the industry in the first 100 days of their careers.

The step-by-step program delves into essential aspects of working in real estate, from gaining and converting referrals to building a vibrant database and establishing yourself as a “true real estate professional.”

Learn more here.

Fairhaven: Fair Housing Simulation

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in real estate have become more than just a legal requirement under fair housing laws. They’ve been at the center of headlines, controversy and historical challenges facing aspiring homeowners among minority groups. The National Association of REALTORS® has continued to promote several DEI training programs designed to combat discrimination in the industry, including Fairhaven.

The program uses the immersive power of storytelling to promote equity in the housing market. The innovative training provides customized feedback to help REALTORS® incorporate fair housing principles into their daily interactions.

Learn more here

Lessons in Leadership with Dermot Buffini

The latest Lessons in Leadership virtual session will air on Feb. 2, marking the series’ first webinar of 2022. Buffini & Company CEO, Dermot Buffini, will host the event and provide brokers/owners with critical advice and strategies designed to take their businesses to the next level. The session will be moderated by RISMedia’s founder, president and CEO, John Featherston, and a guest speaker to be announced soon.

Stay tuned for more information here.