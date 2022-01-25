When you’re planning to put your home on the market, you have to look at it through the eyes of potential buyers. Things that don’t bother you, or things that used to bother you, but you got used to, can be immediate turn offs for buyers. Replacing light fixtures can make your house more appealing.

Replace Fixtures That are Broken or Outdated

Buyers will notice light fixtures that don’t work and may come away with a negative impression of your house as a whole. A broken light fixture can be more than an inconvenience; in some cases, it can be a symptom of a serious electrical problem. Buyers may wonder if the house has other maintenance issues that were overlooked.

Sometimes light fixtures work fine, but they’re relics of a bygone era. Lighting that was stylish when it was installed may now make your house look dated. If that’s the case, replacing those fixtures with more modern or timeless ones can make your home more attractive to prospective buyers.

Think About Energy Efficiency

Buyers aren’t just interested in a house’s purchase price. They’re also thinking about how much utilities and other expenses will cost them each month. If your house has light fixtures that aren’t energy efficient, replace them with new, more efficient lighting that will save the future owners money on their electricity bills.

Consider Increasing the Amount of Interior Lighting

Go through each room in your house, see how bright it is when all of the lights are on, and look for any areas that need additional lighting. It may be a good idea to add lighting in areas where you prepare food in the kitchen, in the bathroom above the sink, in closets or in places where people read, work and play.

Evaluate the Exterior Lighting

When it comes to outdoor lighting, preventing accidents should be a top priority. Medical bills can be expensive. If a guest gets injured on the property, the homeowner may have to file an insurance claim and pay a deductible, as well as higher premiums later on.

The walkway leading to the front door should be well lit so that family members and visitors don’t trip and fall. Other outdoor areas, such as the driveway and patio, should have adequate lighting.

Look at your current outdoor lighting with security in mind. There should be enough lighting to deter burglars. If you don’t already have motion-activated lights, consider installing some so that the future owner will know if anyone approaches the house at night.

Ask Your Real Estate Agent for Advice

You may not be sure if you should replace specific light fixtures or add more lighting to a particular area. Your real estate agent understands what buyers are looking for and has seen many other houses in your area that are currently on the market. Your agent can advise you on whether you should install new light fixtures and may recommend specific styles or features.