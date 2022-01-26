Crye-Leike Real Estate Services announced it experienced its best year in company history, generating $8.9 billion in sales volume and closing 32,499 transactions in 2021. This resulted in a 19% sales increase from 2020, the company reported.

As the company continued to navigate through the pandemic, low mortgage rates, new household formation and heavy buyer interest in moving to homes that better fit their needs kept the real estate market very competitive. With proper protocols in place, Crye-Leike agents remained diligent, responsive and leveraged their marketing and technology tools to continue serving their clients. Despite low inventory, Crye-Leike averaged 90 sales per day for 365 days of the year.

“Our agent’s training and professionalism make all the difference to our clients and continue to push us forward,” said Crye-Leike owner and CEO, Harold Crye, in a statement. “I want to offer a big thank you to our incredibly creative agents who continued to make sales during low inventory and these competitive times.”

Throughout 2021, Crye-Leike launched new technology tools such as The Crye-Leike Advantage program, Crye-Leike Social powered by Agent Icon, the Crye-Leike Cloud and Asteroom 360. The Crye-Leike Advantage program allowed agents to present iBuyer and buy-before-you-sell options to their clients, while the new social media tool, use of internal cloud-based technology and virtual staging options elevated agents’ digital marketing strategies during pandemic surges.

For more information, visit www.clhomes.com.