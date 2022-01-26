Being a real estate agent is not an easy job (regardless of what you might see on TV). Not only do you have to be knowledgeable about the market and keep up with paperwork, but you are always on call for your clients. However, if you want to succeed in this competitive industry, there are some things that you can do to help. One of those things is to practice answering typical buyer and seller objections to feel more confident responding when they come up during actual conversations. Practicing these responses will also help your potential clients feel more comfortable choosing you as their agent because they know you are the expert.

Before you stop reading, think back to elementary school; how many times did you practice your multiplication tables? How many times did you practice reciting the states and their capitals? How many times did you practice spelling bee words? Likewise, practice and role-playing help you remember and perfect your responses to potential questions and objections.

Practice makes perfect!

So, how can you go about practicing these responses? One way is to find some common questions and objections that real estate agents face and write out your response to each one. You can also role-play with a friend or colleague who will act as the buyer or seller. Role-playing will help you get comfortable with the content of your response and the delivery. The more comfortable you are with your answer, the less nervous and anxious you will feel when a potential client makes that objection.

Be your authentic self.

When putting yourself in this situation, there is a fine line between practicing enough to be prepared for whatever might come up during an actual conversation and going overboard. You don’t want to sound over-rehearsed because the person on the other end of your phone call can tell immediately. Therefore, it’s not only important what you say, but how you say it. Sure, the words matter, but so does intonation and body language and facial expressions. By role-playing, these elements become second nature.

Watch other professionals in action.

Another way to practice is to attend real estate industry events. You will likely have an opportunity to hear industry professionals share their experiences and answer questions. Again, this is a great way to get ideas for potential responses and see how other agents deal with difficult questions and objections.

The most important thing to remember is that you should not feel discouraged if your first few responses do not go as planned. It takes a lot of practice and, more than likely, some trial and error for this to become second nature. Click here to learn how top producers answer the top 5 seller objections.

