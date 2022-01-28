The 2021 housing market was raging hot as supply-demand imbalances and pandemic-induced factors contributed to another year for the record books in real estate. With 2022 now in full swing, there are many questions and predictions circulating about what real estate professionals can expect out of the market, now that mortgage rates are climbing along with price tags.

From debunking concerns over a market crash to forecasts of a continuation of frenzies and bidding wars—at least initially—Anthony Lamacchia, CEO of Lamacchia Realty, has been outspoken about where he thinks the housing market is headed and how he and his agents are preparing to tackle another year of strong demand and lagging supply.

In this interview, conducted live at the RISMedia booth during the November 2021 REALTORSⓇ Conference & Expo in San Diego, Lamacchia discusses what he sees on the horizon as rates and prices climb, inventory lags and buyers and sellers weigh their options.

He also offers insights on what broker/owners should be paying attention to this year as they look to spruce up their tech offerings for agents.

Interview highlights:

0:33 – What to expect for the remainder of the 2022 housing market

2:27 – Is a bubble burst on the horizon?

4:28 – Why the winter will be surprisingly active for real estate

6:09 – When will home prices start to drop?

7:56 – What part of the tech stack should broker/owners be focusing on this year?

8:52 – Breaking through the noise and finding the best tech tools for your agents

9:39 – How to improve agent adoption of new tech

10:44 – Anthony’s advice for setting agents up for success this year

Links and Resources

Lamacchia Realty



About Anthony Lamacchia

Anthony Lamacchia is the broker/owner and CEO of the Lamacchia Companies: Lamacchia Realty, Lamacchia Property Management, Lamacchia Development, and REAL Training and Systems Inc. Lamacchia is considered an industry expert, having done hundreds of appearances and interviews with local and national media outlets, and spoken at many industry events. Lamacchia Realty launched REAL Training in 2012, a program for agents that provides ground-level training conducted by Lamacchia and members of his leadership team. Lamacchia started REAL Training and Systems Inc. in 2015, which extends training to agents around the country. Well over 100 companies to date have participated. Lamacchia is also passionate about advocating for homeownership. He has met with members of Congress, the Senate and various regulatory agencies to defend homeownership, distressed homeowners and mortgage lending. He also serves on many committees and groups, including as the Greater Boston Association of REALTORS RPAC Chairman in 2020.