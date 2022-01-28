Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced the company achieved $1.87 billion sales volume in 2021, a 30% increase from its sales volume in 2020 and exceeding all previous sales records.

Among properties priced $750,000 and above in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty ranked No. 1 in closed sales with a 13.1% market share, No. 1 in new listings with an 11.4% market share and No. 1 in pending sales with a 12.5% market share, the company reported. The company has the highest average sales price in all price categories among major real estate brands in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties.

In 2021, the company’s REALTOR® team grew by 7.4%.

CEO Kevin Waugaman addressed the REALTORS® and employees at the company’s Annual Awards ceremony.

“When you look at volume, sales rate, average price per transaction, and other key metrics, it is clear that, thanks to all of you, we are the best real estate company in Northeast Florida,” Waugaman said. “Our company is known for its integrity, reputation and success, but also for its heart for the community. Profitability and market share are important, but collectively we operate with a greater purpose. Not only are we the best real estate company in Northeast Florida, our goal is to be the best real estate company for our community.”

The ceremony brought hundreds of real estate professionals together virtually to honor the company’s top producers. The top company award winners include:

Anita Vining of the San Marco office led the company as the Top Producer with $51.5 million in closed sales. Also, Vining is the company’s Top Listing Agent with 36.5 listings and the Top Transaction Agent with 154.66 transactions.

The Top Office/Chairman’s Cup Award and other honors will be presented during an in-person celebration at the University of North Florida on Feb. 28.

“I am incredibly proud to work with the best REALTORS® and team in the business,” Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President Ann King said. “Our Forever Agents are dedicated industry leaders with a commitment to their clients and the community, and I am so appreciative of their loyalty and contributions to our success.”

