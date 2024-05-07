ERA® Real Estate has announced the launch of its ERA Coaching Program. The program, designed for all ERA-affiliated agents regardless of experience level, is offered at no cost to participants.

The ERA Coaching Program will gather agents in their brokerage’s office to attend the program via watch parties. The program consists of seven, two-hour live, virtual sessions which will cover topics such as mindset, building a database and pipeline, sphere of influence engagement, building relationships and creating outside sources of business.

The course will be led by President of ERA Real Estate Alex Vidal and the brand’s Vice President of Learning Gino Caropreso. Vidal has personally coached more than 20,000 real estate agents throughout his career in brokerage leadership, the company noted. Continuing that role as president of a global brand is part of his distinctive “boots on the ground” leadership style. This year alone, Vidal has led an in-person agent mastermind at ERA Real Estate’s annual business conference and two all-network virtual sales rallies intended for the ERA® network’s more than 43,000 affiliated brokers and agents.



While the agent coaching program will be led by Vidal, local ERA® brand brokers and designated proctors will play a role in the initiative. The coaching sessions will take place on Mondays, with brokers and proctors receiving class outlines the day before and taking part in a brief update call with Vidal on Monday mornings, the company noted. Agents will be assigned homework at the end of each Monday session and brokers/proctors will meet with all course participants each Friday for accountability meetings to ensure pull through of the material.

“Coaching agents has long been a passion for me, and I am so excited to bring the ERA Coaching Program to our highly engaged network,” said Vidal. “This is a perfect example of a program that will succeed because of the brand’s uniquely collaborative nature: content will be delivered from the brand level, and brokers and their designated proctors will ensure that agents optimize the coaching program with personal accountability sessions and local pull through. This is not a ‘one and done’ type of coaching course. We have established a strong lattice of support extending from the national brand to the local office that will engage agents in bringing their business to the next level. At the end of the day, that’s why I’m here: to help our ERA affiliated agents be more successful and live a better life.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.