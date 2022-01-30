Seeking out new ways to facilitate a healthier, more dynamic routine for your average workday doesn’t always necessitate a huge investment in either time or money. Finding the energy—or the money—needed to streamline workflow or even just care for your own body and mind during hectic work hours might seem like an insurmountable task. But in reality there are many relatively straightforward and affordable tools that can help, and prioritizing efficiency and yourself almost always pays off!

Here are three investments to boost health and productivity for your business and budget:

$0-$100: Meditation Space

Taking just a few minutes between meetings, calls or showings to ground yourself with mindfulness and calm can do wonders for both your health and ability to complete tasks. There are plenty of free apps that can remind you or guide you in these exercises. Creating a physical space—a room or even just a corner of a room—with some calming scents (candles, diffusers) and sights (paintings and other wall hangings) will help you add this important, rejuvenating practice to your routine.

$100-$300: Standing Desk

Whether you are returning to the office or still at home on a diet of Zoom and WFH hustle, you are likely at risk for spending too much time sitting down, which has numerous negative effects on your health. A standing desk—either a brand new piece of furniture, or an attachment to convert your current desk—can give you both a physical boost and push you to make the most of the time you spend there. Many desks are also adjustable on the fly, allowing you to sit when you want to.

$300-$500: Healthy Meal Subscription

Food is what powers everything we do, but often making a healthier choice feels too time-consuming. But if you’re willing to spend a little, there are numerous companies that will deliver everything from smoothie mixes to full three-course meals straight to your door. Committing to a few weeks or a month for one of these services will give you a chance to see the positive effects healthy eating can have on your well-being and routine.

Staying healthy and productive will always be a challenge, and investing hard-earned money in something less concrete isn’t always intuitive. But whatever your budget, these ideas can help you make the most of your day and your own abilities!