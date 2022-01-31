A record-breaking 2021 ended with an 11.5% jump in home-showing traffic, and despite Inventory issues in some markets, the ratio of showings per listing remained high in the busiest markets, according to the latest data released this week from ShowingTime.

The findings:

Seattle and Denver led all markets in showings per listing in December, with averages of 15 and 14, respectively. Orlando, Florida, followed with an average of almost 12 showings per listing while Dallas, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Burlington, Vermont. each averaged 11 showings per listing. Of the top 20 busiest markets for showings, 11 recorded double-digit percentage increases over December 2020.

Regionally, the Northeast’s 14.2% year-over-year leap in home buyer traffic led the nation in December. The South’s 11.9% increase followed, with the Midwest’s 8.6% jump and the West’s 7.1% increase rounding out the regional growth numbers.

The takeaway:



“2021 was a banner year for residential real estate as buyer demand was up nationally for most of the year, pushing the ratio of showings per listing to historic highs,” said ShowingTime vice president and general manager Michael Lane, in a statement.

To see the full report and ranking, visit ShowingTime.