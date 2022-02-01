The National Association of REALTORS® is now accepting applications for the 2022 Good Neighbor Awards, the organization has announced. The program recognizes REALTORS® who have made an extraordinary impact in their communities through volunteer service.

Five winners will each receive a $10,000 grant for their nonprofit organization and will be recognized at the November 2022 REALTORS® Conference & Expo in Orlando, earning travel expenses to the event and considerable media exposure for their causes. Five honorable mentions will also each receive a $2,500 grant.

“During a time when so many are in need, it is encouraging to see REALTORS® across the country continuing to give back through volunteerism,” said NAR President Leslie Rouda Smith, a REALTOR® from Plano, Texas, and a broker associate at Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate in Dallas. “With REALTORS® volunteering at nearly three times the rate of the general population, the Good Neighbor Awards shines a light on the amazing efforts that NAR members put forth to help their neighbors and better their communities.”

Since 2000, the Good Neighbor Awards program has donated $1.4 million to REALTORS®-led nonprofits around the country. The awards program is supported by primary sponsor realtor.com® and receives additional support from the Center for REALTOR® Development.

“For 25 years, realtor.com® has been a partner to REALTORS®, so we know they are generous by nature and care about their local community,” said realtor.com® CMO Mickey Neuberger. “We take great pride in our involvement with the Good Neighbor Awards and shining a light on the REALTOR® volunteers who have risen to the challenge of meeting the needs of others during exceptional times.”

2021 Good Neighbor Award Winner Bob Bell, who feeds 10,000 low-income school children each week, says the exposure earned from his award has given his nonprofit a degree of credibility that they had never experienced.

“The grant has allowed us to feed many more children,” Bell said. “The visibility has also brought us more supporters and the national exposure has inspired REALTORS® across the nation to contemplate how they can address childhood hunger in their local areas.”

Good Neighbor Award entries must be received by May 2, 2022. To be eligible, nominees must be NAR members in good standing and should have made a significant impact as a volunteer for a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Nominees are chosen for the award based on their personal impact on their community through volunteer work.

For additional details, judging criteria and to download the online nomination form, visit nar.realtor/gna.