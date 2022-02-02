Howard Hanna | Rand Realty has announced its expansion into Connecticut with the acquisition of the Madison and Post Real Estate Agency. This acquisition will expand Howard Hanna | Rand Realty’s New York and New Jersey regional footprint into three new locations in Connecticut including Ridgefield, Stamford and Westport.

“Fairfield County is one of the most popular areas surrounding New York City,” said Matt Rand, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hanna | Rand Realty, in a statement. “This expansion is a milestone for our company and aligns with our vision of connecting the entire tri-state area. We have a great relationship with Nick Germak and his team at Madison and Post and we are looking forward to working together to create tremendous growth across the state of Connecticut.”

The new locations add a network of approximately 60 real estate associates, which will now operate under the Howard Hanna | Rand Realty brand and leadership of Nick Germak, broker of record and founder of the Madison and Post Real Estate Agency, which was established in 2017. Germak and his team bring more than 26 years of experience in the real estate market, specializing in high-end homes and upscale markets.

As the real estate industry consolidator of choice for companies across the nation, the Hanna Family of Companies is positioned for a year of strategic growth and success across their affiliate companies. With this acquisition, the entire Hanna Family of Companies is now present in 13 states across the nation.

“We look forward to what 2022 has to bring for our entire organization,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, President of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “This acquisition has set the stage for future partnerships as we gear up for another successful year.”

