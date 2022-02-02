John L. Scott Real Estate has announced the addition of Leigh Canlis as the company’s new chief marketing officer. As an influential member of Seattle’s business community, Canlis brings with her more than two decades of experience leading luxury marketing and business development for clients across a broad range of industries, including real estate.

In this role, Canlis will be responsible for leading John L. Scott’s marketing, public relations, luxury marketing, and events/foundation departments. She was tapped for her proven performance in key areas of focus, including integrated marketing, luxury marketing, PR, strategic business planning, philanthropy, as well as brand and business development.

Before joining John L. Scott, Canlis has been a business owner and held a variety of roles in marketing and sales at companies including Chihuly Inc. and Windermere Real Estate. Most recently, she leaned into her entrepreneurial side, running her own business that provided creative strategic consulting for high-profile clients.

“Leigh is a forward-thinking marketing professional who brings a strong background in marketing, branding and philanthropy work to John L. Scott,” said Phil McBride, company operating officer at John L. Scott. “She is a valued addition to our executive team, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish through her leadership and marketing acumen.”

In her new role at John L. Scott, Canlis will build on the company’s successes since its founding in 1931, while also guiding the brokerage to new heights in marketing, branding and storytelling. Canlis said she sees fantastic growth opportunities, particularly in the Exceptional Homes by John L. Scott luxury brand. No stranger to luxury real estate marketing, Canlis’ previous professional work included leading ground-up development of a brokerage’s full-service luxury marketing division.

“I’m honored to join the John L. Scott family as the incoming company marketing officer,” said Canlis. “I look forward to collaborating with the top-notch team here, centering the company’s vision of Living Life as a Contribution® through my work. I’m particularly excited to lead our team into the future with a fresh approach to storytelling, locally and on a broader scale, through marketing, PR, branding and events.”

For more information, visit https://www.johnlscott.com/.