Local Logic announced it has partnered with Pacific Northwest’s Coldwell Banker Bain to bring unique location insights to its consumer base.

As part of this strategic partnership, the Washington-based brokerage is currently showcasing several of the products from Local Logic, a PropTech software provider quantifying location at scale to drive decisions in the built environment, on its corporate website:

Local Content displays all the characteristics and points of interest of a specific location on a map, enabling consumers to know exactly what is nearby, from restaurants to schools to grocery stores.

The Demographic Data API provides comprehensive information about any location, including household income and size, education and more.

Local Search and Local Maps enable homebuyers to rapidly find the property whose location best matches their lifestyle.

“Partnering with Local Logic unlocks a vast trove of contextual location data for our customers across the Pacific Northwest,” said Scott Hannaman, EVP of marketing at CB Bain. “By enhancing the search experience, we are now in a perfect position to help them make more informed real estate decisions.”

Local Logic has built consumer-facing solutions and AI-powered proprietary insights on over 75bn data points to make the built world universally understandable and actionable for consumers, investors, and developers.

“As we continue expanding across the US, we are thrilled to partner with CB Bain to help their customer base better understand location and neighborhoods,” said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO, and co-founder at Local Logic. “Homebuyers, just like the rest of the real estate value chain, desperately need location context to make sound investment decisions, and we are proud to be empowering them with powerful data-driven solutions.”

