When we think of getting fit, the first thing that often comes to mind is cardio and heavy weight training. While these can be great ways to stay active, they aren’t always the best option.

There are infinite ways to move your body to build strength and endurance. If the weight room just isn’t for you, try one of these fun alternatives to work towards improving your overall health and happiness.

Yoga

This practice provides an abundance of benefits for the entirety of your wellbeing. Yoga is a great way to improve strength, flexibility and mindfulness. If an in-person class seems a little intimidating, there are plenty of online resources that allow you to practice yoga from the comfort of your own home.

Swimming

An alternative to running, swimming is a fantastic way to improve your cardiovascular health without damaging your joints. This low-impact option is perfect for those who are recovering from injury.

Rock Climbing

This low-impact activity is a fun way to improve coordination, endurance and upper body strength. Find a climbing buddy and check out your nearest gym.

Kickboxing

Trade the weights for gloves. This activity is a fantastic way to improve strength, coordination and agility. This full body workout is the perfect way to reduce stress and boost your confidence.

Dancing

What better way to burn those calories than grooving to your favorite tunes? Dancing helps to improve coordination, endurance and cardiovascular health. Dance also offers an abundance of variety. Try different styles, class structures and music selection to find the best fit for you! The best part? You can do it from the comfort of your own home! Look up guided classes and videos online for an easy way to get moving throughout the day.