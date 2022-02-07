We want the best for our children, and their birthdays are the perfect time to show them how much we care. Most parents want to throw them a fun-filled party that they’ll cherish forever. Try one of these unique themes to make your little one’s special day extra special this year!

Holiday Celebration

Pick the best part of each holiday for the ultimate celebration! Post up decorations from every time of year to transform your house into a holiday haven.

Start the party with an unconventional Easter egg hunt. Follow it up with sparklers and poppers outside to celebrate like it’s Independence Day. Next, lay out costume pieces for a DIY Halloween costume contest. Feed those hungry little bellies with a delicious Thanksgiving meal, followed by a goofy white elephant gift exchange. Finally, finish the party with a good ol’ New Years style celebration with a countdown to blowing out their candles.

Battle of the Bands

Throw it back to the golden age of rock and roll! Split your guests into two groups and have them form the newest, hottest bands. Provide them with craft supplies to create their own band posters and hang them around your house. Set out costume pieces so they can dress the part of an ultimate rocker. Let them pick songs to jam out to in a fun lip sync battle of the bands at the end of the evening.

Ultimate Chef

Let your kiddos explore their inner culinary genius. Give them reign of the kitchen with a make-your-own pizza experience. Lay out sauces, cheeses and toppings. Layer them on an English muffin or personal crust, stick them in the oven and enjoy. Finish the night with a cupcake decorating contest complete with frosting, sprinkles and candies.

And the Oscar Goes To…

Bring out your kiddo’s inner movie star. Start the night with a grand red carpet entrance and you can play the paparazzi! Snap shots and ask for autographs for the full celebrity experience. Next, give your guests freedom to create their own play or movie to be premiered at the end of the night!