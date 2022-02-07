It’s family game night and it’s your turn to pick. You take a peak in the game cabinet and glance through boxes of the classics. Nothing catches your eye because you’re bored of board games. Want to switch it up? Get creative and build your own! Follow these steps to create a fun family activity that will ignite your imagination and bring your game night to life.

Step One: Pick a Theme

It all begins with an idea! Where will your board game take place? Who are the players? Pirates? Soldiers? Ants in search of a picnic? The possibilities are endless! Once you choose your theme, you’ll easily be able to create the world it exists in.

Step Two: Decide Your Objective

Next, you have to decide what the goal of the game is. How will you determine the winner? Is it a race to the finish line? A mad grab for victory points? Figure out what your players must accomplish in order to reign victorious.

Step Three: Determine the Rules (and the Exceptions)

Now that you know where the players are going, you have to figure out how to get them there. What rules will be put in place to make it more challenging to cross the finish line? Put up obstacles and roadblocks. Take away advantages. While it’s fun to mess with the players, it’s also important to give them exceptions to the rules. How can you give the players a boost to help propel them toward the finish?

Step Four: Acquire Your Materials

It’s time to get crafty! Gather materials for all the parts of the game. Find fun knick knacks to use as player pieces. Cut out and decorate cards. Craft a game board out of poster board, cardboard or any other sturdy materials you might have lying around. Decorate the elements of your game to bring it to life!

Step Five: Game Time!

It’s time for your hard work to pay off! Set up your game and show off your skills. Remember, the first few rounds might be a little bumpy as you will likely have to iron out some of the kinks. The more you play your game the more it will grow into a fun, family favorite that is uniquely yours!