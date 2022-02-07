Want to swap your morning coffee for something new? Look no further! Tea is a wonderful alternative to coffee. This warm beverage is packed with nutrients and health benefits. Check out this guide to learn about each variety and what it has to offer.

White Tea

White tea is the least processed of all the tea varieties. It is harvested before the leaves fully open giving it a sweeter, more delicate flavor. White tea has a lower caffeine content than both green and balck tea. This antioxidant rich beverage offers a refreshing fruity flavor that can easily be enjoyed at any time of the day.

Herbal Tea

Herbal tea, unlike its counterparts, incorporates herbs, spices and other plants. This tea variety is uncaffeinated and offers many health-benefits based on the type.

Chamomile tea offers a mellow, honey-sweet flavor. It is said to reduce stress and improve sleep quality. It also helps to reduce menstrual pains and aid with muscle spasms.

Rooibos tea is smoky, sweet and nutty in flavor. It helps to improve blood pressure and circulation while also monitoring good and bad cholesterol levels.

Peppermint tea is perfect for soothing an upset stomach. It also helps in improving constipation, motion sickness and irritable bowel syndrome symptoms. Peppermint tea can also help reduce headaches.

Ginger tea is fantastic for fighting morning sickness and indigestion. This spicy beverage can also aid in relieving joint pain.

Hibiscus tea offers a sweet, fruity flavor. It helps decrease blood pressure and improve liver health.

Green Tea

Green tea is made by steaming and pan-frying tea leaves then drying them. Green tea offers a unique grass-like, earthy flavor. This variety has more caffeine than white tea, but less caffeine than black tea. Green tea is rich in antioxidants and has been shown to help reduce inflammation.

Black Tea

Black tea is the most consumed of all the varieties. Along with its high caffeine content and strong, earthy flavor, black tea offers a variety of health benefits. Its high antioxidant content has been shown to reduce risk of disease. Black tea has also been shown to reduce inflammation and support healthy immune function.