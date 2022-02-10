Crucial to the longevity of any organization is establishing a positive corporate culture that creates success. So how do you know if your real estate firm has a culture that will fuel your success? According to the Society for Human Resource Management, when your organization has a positive culture, three things happen:

Employees instinctively respond to any situation in a way top management would want.

Employees believe their response is the correct one.

Employees know they will be rewarded when demonstrating the organization’s values.

The key is to have shared beliefs that are strong and widely held and supported by an organization’s strategy and structure.

Your brokerage’s culture will directly impact the success of your team. While building a solid culture starts at the top, every team member must do their part by assimilating into your corporate culture.

Foster a strong culture of success by focusing on these six factors:

Establish core values that your team can be proud of. Providing an outstanding experience for your clients is something that every team member can get behind. It motivates them to work together to provide that experience and treat other team members just as well as they treat each client.

Learn what motivates each team member. By understanding what motivates everyone, you create an environment that allows them to maximize their skills, work toward their goals and understand how those goals fit within the larger context of the team.

Encourage a culture of collaboration and respect. Real estate is the world’s most collaborative industry: selling and buying agents rely on collaboration for every transaction to be successful. It all begins with trust, which means maintaining an environment of respect. Respect cultivates the acceptance of new ideas and positions everyone for success.

Help your agents learn and grow. The best agents never stop learning. They are willing to listen to advice from experienced voices as they grow their careers. Learning opportunities, coaching and mentorship all play a role in helping agents thrive.

Celebrate team and individual successes. Celebrating successes can bring your team closer. They can see how individual success is tightly linked to team success.

Create an inviting, social work environment. While working from home may be common, providing a space where your team wants to interact and bond is priceless. Provide areas where agents enjoy meeting up and connecting on a personal level.

As a team leader others will look to you as the example of someone who sets the culture. When you bring a positive, team-focused attitude, a collaborative spirit and a strong work ethic to the table, team members are more likely to follow your lead.