Decor is key to making your house truly feel welcoming and homey. Unfortunately, it can be all too easy to spend hundreds of dollars on simple decor pieces without feeling like you’ve done enough with your space to truly make an impact. Thankfully, these creative tips can help you express your personal style while keeping decor costs low.

Test Your Green Thumb

Plants can add a warmth and sense of home to your space as few other things can. Consider low-maintenance plants for your bathroom. Choose plants that can tolerate high humidity. Ferns, bamboo and begonias are all great options.

For your main living spaces, keep maintenance reasonable. If you’re not a plant person, don’t choose a finicky species. Terrariums are excellent options for any space and you can add trinkets or small shells or rocks to show off your style. Keep costs low by finding plants on sale or propagating from a friend for a family member’s greenery.

Change Up Your Lights

Poor lighting can make any space feel dull or unwelcoming. A simple bulb change can do wonders to change the feel of your space. Ceiling lighting alone can feel sterile. To truly enhance your space, add sconces, floor lamps and desk lamps to add warmth and lighting variety. Find a great deal by purchasing pre-owned items from estate sales, yard sales or online resale sites. Since lamps don’t often experience wear and tear, you’re likely to find like-new items for an excellent price.

Make Your Own Art

Art can be a hefty investment. If you’re not ready to spend the cash required to get an art piece but don’t want to find yourself staring at an empty wall, try to DIY your own option. Simply get out your favorite colors of paint and use large brush strokes to make an abstract art piece. Don’t feel comfortable jumping in without structure, or you would rather have a realistic painting of a scene or item? Create a beautiful focal point by following a YouTube tutorial or joining an in-person painting class.

Take Advantage of Slipcovers and Throw Blankets

Outside of designer art, furniture is by far the most expensive decor item that you could invest in. However, furniture’s functionality can sometimes outweigh your decor needs. If you have a serviceable and comfortable couch or chair, hide it with a slipcover and throw blankets that fit your style.