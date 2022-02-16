Massachusetts-based MLS Property Information Network, Inc. (MLS PIN), announced Erminio Grasso as its new president and chief executive officer.

Grasso replaces retiring President and CEO Kathy Condon of Osterville, Mass., who has been in the real estate industry for 44 years and grew MLS PIN into an industry leader during her 23-year tenure.

Grasso comes to MLS PIN with over 18 years at Coldwell Banker Realty. He was regional vice president, Boston region, managing 15 offices and over 1,500 sales associates. Grasso’s track record of creating growth and delivering results catapulted the Boston region to one of the top regions in all Coldwell Banker nationally. Grasso also served as a board member of MLS PIN for several years.

“MLS PIN is known for fielding one of the most experienced and customer-centric leadership groups—all of whom are MLS experts,” Grasso said. “Together with this talented team, MLS PIN will continue to find innovative ways that serve our broker and agent customers and strengthen our bond and, at the same time, maximize stockholder value.”

Roy Walker, MLS PIN Board chair and vice president/managing broker Coldwell Banker Realty – Cambridge, said the strategic appointment of Grasso brings to MLS PIN’s leadership an experienced broker’s view to its helm, backed by 22 years of sales and operations management accomplishments.

“As a native New Englander, Erminio understands our area’s unique needs, including our politics and our culture,” Walker said. “Most importantly, after two decades in the brokerage world, he deeply understands our customers and has proven his ability to grow businesses and get things done.”

MLS veteran Holly Haines, chief pperating officer, notes, “Erminio is a people person first, and that’s an important culture fit for our leadership team. He brings a valued perspective as a brokerage industry leader, something our customers will benefit from.”

Chief strategy and marketing officer, Melissa Lindberg, an industry veteran, added that few MLSs in the country are broker-owned, and among those, few have leaders who come from the brokerage side of the business. “For MLSs to not just survive but to thrive in the future, success will come from how we serve our brokerage customers and anticipate their needs. That is why MLS PIN will continue to flourish as an industry leader,” Lindberg stated.

Over the past 20 years, MLS PIN has quadrupled in size, from 11,000 customers to more than 45,000 today, a trajectory that Grasso is excited to continue and increase, he says.

“Every brokerage customer, whether they have five agents or five hundred, must find great value in what we provide them at MLS PIN,” Grasso said, noting that among his first activities will be meeting brokers throughout the markets they serve, face-to-face.

“MLS PIN has all the right pieces in place with grit for doing new things that help our customers grow their businesses. That is our heritage, and we will find ways to do even more,” Grasso said.

As New England’s largest multiple listing service and one of the top 10 largest in the nation, MLS PIN serves more than 45,000 customers within six New England states and New York, and is a REALTOR®/Broker-owned and REALTOR®/Broker-led shareholder corporation.

