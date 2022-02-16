NAR PULSE—See firsthand what first-time buyers face, and how relying on a REALTOR®’s expertise helps them prep for the unexpected. Stream Season 2 of “First-Time Buyer” today and share with your agents!

Don’t Miss Out on February’s RTRN Offers!

NAR has the tools and resources needed to reinvigorate your brokerage’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Take advantage of special deals from Right Tools, Right Now.

Simple Money Management with Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness

Help your agents learn how to divide their commission checks to set themselves up for success, check their credit score to strategically grow their business, and start a retirement account with options applicable to independent contractors.