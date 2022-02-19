National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) thought leaders created the L.E.A.D. courses to inspire, motivate and educate aspiring REALTOR® leaders. An invaluable opportunity for any real estate professional, L.E.A.D.—LEARN. ELEVATE. ACCELERATE. DELIVER.—leverages the collective knowledge, wisdom and experience of REALTOR® luminaries to equip you with the tools, techniques and practices to become an impactful leader in the REALTOR® organization.

Led by 2018 NAR president Elizabeth Mendenhall, the L.E.A.D. courses were driven by research. A dynamic team of REALTOR® leaders and subject-matter experts, including past NAR presidents, past presidents of large associations, association executives, as well as up-and-coming national leaders, developed the series.

According to Mendenhall, “L.E.A.D. courses are designed to complement each other and provide meaningful content and relevant leadership training no matter where you are on your journey—whether an emerging leader primed for advancement or a seasoned leader seeking new insight into today’s complex challenges. You’ll leave with a better understanding of yourself and your leadership style, and most importantly, gain the courage to take risks and the confidence to make changes you never thought were possible. As you progress through the courses, you’ll build an understanding of association leadership roles, develop your inherent leadership skills and awaken your full leadership potential by taking ownership in your vision for the future.”

WHAT SETS L.E.A.D. APART?

Created by REALTOR® leaders for REALTOR® leaders, L.E.A.D. provides engaging, top-level training exclusively for busy REALTORS®. Unlike other leadership training, L.E.A.D. is a customized curriculum that specifically addresses the unique function, structure and challenges of REALTOR® associations, in addition to covering a wide variety of important life and leadership skills. L.E.A.D. includes three online, self-paced courses and an interactive, instructor-led course that uses a series of story arcs to convey real-life examples of REALTOR® leadership, as well as practical applications and knowledge transfer.

THE L.E.A.D. COURSES

The Building Blocks Course: Growing Your Leadership Skills

This course provides a foundation for REALTOR® leaders, equipping participants with the practical skills and knowledge to begin their leadership journey. Topics include the role and function of the REALTOR® association, communication and public speaking, conflict resolution, and advocating for real estate and REALTORS®.

The Road Map Course: Advancing Your Leadership Journey

Design your personalized path toward effective leadership in this course while exploring tried-and-true tactics for successful REALTOR® leadership. Grow your knowledge of association leadership mechanisms such as policy training and responsibility, strategic planning, and executive development. Learn how to lead a committee, how to engage virtually, how to promote a positive culture and more.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Course

The most recent addition to the L.E.A.D. experience, this unique course bridges academic knowledge and practical application by taking a social psychology perspective to understanding DEI concepts. Acquire the tools you need to understand how implicit bias can impact behavior and learn ways to assimilate DEI principles into your leadership approach.

The Vision Course: Executing Your Leadership Vision

This live, interactive course puts you “in the room” with inspiring leaders from around the country. Learn the process and priorities of NAR leadership, build your national network, and further define and refine your leadership style as you develop your vision and your capacity to facilitate meaningful change. Bring what you learn back to your business to showcase your leadership skills and increase your standing in your community.

Take your leadership to the next level by joining NAR’s L.E.A.D. courses to LEARN key leadership skills, ELEVATE your position, ACCELERATE your career and DELIVER results. You’ll deepen your knowledge, develop your expertise and discover your inner strength to become the leader you aspire to be.

Enroll today and encourage your agents to join you!