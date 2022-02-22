MoxiWorks has continued to expand its product offerings with its latest acquisition of ActivePipe, a lead nurturing platform for real estate professionals. The Australia-based, ActivePipe operates in four countries supporting more than 2,500 brokerages and more than 40,000 agents. The company joins MoxiWorks’ sphere-based CRM, MoxiEngage, CMA interactive presentation tool, MoxiPresent, as well as its recruiting system, marketing suite, websites platform and its new back-office solution, MoxiBalance.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The ActivePipe platform uses AI to automate the process for brokers and agents to stay in touch with all their potential clients. Its predictive capabilities identify which clients are most likely to enter a transaction and alerts clients to open opportunities in their database.

“With rising interest rates, tight inventory and an uncertain economic future, dependence on paid cold leads that don’t convert is a recipe for disaster,” said York Baur, MoxiWorks CEO. “Working to nurture your sphere is the gift that keeps on giving. ActivePipe will help you, the broker and agent, spend less time worrying about where your next lead is going to come from and instead use AI technology to nurture the leads that are already in your sphere.”

This acquisition germinated through a standing partnership with the companies. ActivePipe was part of the MoxiCloud partner network for more than three years helping MoxiWorks clients nurture their sphere.

“We have been partners for years with MoxiWorks and could not be more thrilled by the opportunity to create something really powerful by becoming part of the MoxiWorks family,” said Ash Farrugia, co-founder and CEO of ActivePipe. “Partnering with MoxiWorks was the natural next step for ActivePipe given its market-leading position in the residential real estate market. This is an exciting and pivotal time to be in the proptech space, and we are confident in this next chapter with MoxiWorks.”

“Between the products we produce, the partners we’ve assembled in our partner network, and the acquisitions we make, we’re assembling the best and brightest products and people in the real estate tech world,” added Baur. “We believe in the power of high-quality people and that bringing together innovative companies will truly bring our industry into the future.”

MoxiWorks has been acquisitive in its growth trajectory. The company acquired marketing automation platform, Imprev, now MoxiImpress, back in November of 2019 and most recently acquired reeazily, now MoxiBalance, at the end of 2021.

“We are delighted by MoxiWorks’ growth and innovation since our initial investment, and we plan to continue to support the company’s organic development and strategic acquisitions to further enhance the product set,” said Tom Smith, principal at Vector Capital, which invested in MoxiWorks in 2019. “ActivePipe is a premier product we have closely watched gain momentum over the past few years, and we are excited to add it to the MoxiWorks platform today.”

To learn more about MoxiWorks and ActivePipe, visit moxiworks.com.