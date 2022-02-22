If it’s the middle of the week, there’s good chance a future real estate listing is having a photo shoot. In fact, a recent study from HomeJab found that Wednesdays are the most popular day of the week for real estate photographers to take such photos.

HomeJab studied nearly 60,000 real estate photography assignments over the last four years for the study.

Key findings:



HomeJab found that 20% of all listing photos are shot on Wednesday.

Tuesday and Thursday were tied for the second at18% each.

Sunday proved to be the least popular day of the week at just 4.

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the popularity of both video/3D shoots for new property listings and aerial photography footage. The percentage of video and 3D virtual tours ordered by agents jumped significantly from 37% to 53% of photo shoots.

This percentage went down slightly last year to 48% but remained higher compared to pre-pandemic levels for 2019.

The study found the opposite was true with aerial photography. A little more than 15% of real estate listing photo shoots included aerial photography in 2018 and 2019. That number dropped in 2020 to 12%. Last year aerial photography orders rebounded to about 14% for all listings.

Analysis:

“Most professional real estate photography shoots don’t happen on weekends, even though homesellers are typically more available,” said Joe Jesuele, founder and CEO of HomeJab. “Our research shows that only about 1 out of 10 listing photo shoots occur on a Saturday and Sunday.”

He added, “We expect real estate agents using HomeJab to continue to build-in video and 3D tours as part of their ‘go-to’ photo package for all listings, and that aerial photography will continue to rebound. Increasing visual content satisfies sellers and helps potential buyers, especially those who still don’t want to tour physically as many houses as they once did.”