RE/MAX has recently closed the sale of master franchise rights in the Republics of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. NEU Ltd., owned by Kazakhstan entrepreneur Batjargal “Batyr” Bazarsuren, is the new owner of Kazakhstan master franchise rights, while Uzbekistani entrepreneur Safa Karaduman now owns master franchise rights in Uzbekistan.

This sale means that RE/MAX will be one of the first international real estate franchises operating in Kazakhstan. Bazarsuren said his team’s top priorities are to bring new quality standards and ethical principles to the local real estate industry. To do so, NEU Ltd. will be creating a network of independently owned, franchised real estate offices within the Kazakhstan market.

Karaduman similarly stressed the room for improvement in the local Uzbekistani real estate market.

“Uzbekistan’s economy is reliable, and housing projects are flourishing, but our real estate industry as a business needs a better reputation. I believe the RE/MAX system, backed by global experience and a reliable brand reputation, will help transform our real estate market,” said Karaduman.

For more information on franchising opportunities, visit www.remax-franchise.com.