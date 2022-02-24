An adequately lit backyard creates a resort-like feel and elevates the atmosphere of your outdoor living space. In addition to improving the ambiance, it also lets you continue to enjoy the area long after the sun goes down, plus it adds to your home security. Like your interior lighting, layering your backyard lighting is the trick to achieving a secure, functional and ambient space. Combining security lighting, landscape lighting and accent lighting achieves different goals and will thoroughly illuminate your backyard. Here are some lighting options for your backyard.

Path Lighting

Path lighting highlights your walkways while helping you navigate your steps in the dark. It is usually installed along both sides of your walkways, such as paths leading to a patio or a pool, stepping stone paths leading to a garden, or around flower beds. Path lighting is available in both low-voltage and energy-saving solar options.

Security Lighting

Security lights, or floodlights, are the brightest type of backyard lighting. They can illuminate dark areas, such as stairways, garages or entryways, making them a smart security option. Security lighting is typically installed in high spots, at least nine feet from the ground, so possible intruders can’t access them and so they cast wider light beams. Motion-sensing floodlights are the best option for security, as the sensors detect movement in the area.

Landscape Lighting

Landscape lighting beautifully highlights your home and the surrounding gardens, walkways and other landscaping. It can be installed on your home, in the garden, around trees and shrubs, and illuminating the walkways. Outdoor wall lights, outdoor ceiling lights, post lights, flush-mounted lights and uplights are all examples of landscape lighting. Wall lights and ceiling lights illuminate outdoor living spaces, while post lights add interest and height to garden areas. Flush-mounted lights can illuminate stairs and railings, ensuring your safety when walking around at night. Uplighting your flower beds, trees and shrubs highlight your landscaping at night, giving it additional depth.

Decorative Lighting

Decorative lighting adds to the overall atmosphere of your backyard living space. String lights or post lighting are examples of decorative lighting that can instantly elevate the look and feel of your backyard. This lighting beautifully illuminates a patio, pool deck, fire source, garden or any other area of your backyard that can use some additional ambiance.

Power Source

When selecting your backyard lighting, it’s also important to consider how it will be powered. Solar-powered, low voltage and line voltage are the three most common ways to power outdoor lighting.