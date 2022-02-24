When you have young children, selling your house isn’t the easiest thing to do. Not only are your kids likely feeling nervous about moving to a new home, but leaving every time there is a showing or open house can disrupt your family’s schedule. Instead, think of this time as an opportunity to bond as a family and go to places outside of your usual routine. Then, when your calendar fills up with showings, refer to the list below for ways to keep your family occupied.

Go to the Trampoline Park

Take this window of time to let your kids jump all their wiggles out. Find a local trampoline park and let your kids bounce the hours away. Bring a coffee, laptop or book, and it’s a win-win for everyone.

Volunteer as a Family

Despite the best intentions, it can be tough to carve out time to volunteer, especially with children. When you know of showings in advance, reach out to a local food pantry, animal shelter or nursing home to see if volunteer opportunities are available. If your child is older and needs service hours, then this could be a perfect way to use this time.

Picnic at the Park

If the weather allows, carry out a meal from your favorite local restaurant and enjoy it as a picnic at the park. Your kids can burn some energy, get some fresh air and you don’t have to worry about preparing your next meal at home.

Explore Your New Downtown Area

If you’re moving to a new town that’s within driving distance, visit the downtown area so your family can become acclimated with the local restaurants, shops and overall landscape. Then, let your kids choose where to visit to help them become excited about their new town.

Visit Family

If you have family, especially grandparents, who live within driving distance, but you have a hard time scheduling visits, let this be your time to do so. Spending an hour or two with grandparents or great grandparents can brighten their day, and even their whole week.

Pop Into the Local Toy Store or Book Shop

Treat your kids to a new book or toy while shopping locally. Let your children pick out one special item as a thank you for being flexible with the stress that comes with moving, or use this opportunity to build a birthday or holiday wish list.

Take a Trip to the City

Between school, work and extracurricular activities, taking a trip to your closest big city isn’t as convenient as it may seem. Spend the day driving to the city, visiting museums and other tourist attractions along the way. If you lived in the city pre-kids, give your family a tour of where you previously lived and take them to one of your favorite restaurants.