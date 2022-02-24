Clutter can quickly take over your home. The thrifty call it ‘being prepared,’ and rarely toss out anything. The more practical realize they are clogging up the cupboards, but haven’t gotten around to it. Wherever you sit on the junk or treasures spectrum, here are 10 things you should probably dispose of right now.

Old Cords – Technology quickly becomes dated, so there’s likely no future life in store for those old cell phone charging cords.

Old Take-Out Menus – The prices and menu items are almost certainly passe, so you might as well empty that kitchen drawer and use the space for something useful.

Outdated Prescription Eyeglasses – Not much point in keeping them, and they could be useful to someone else. Donate them to your local Lions Club for distribution to those who need them.

Old Product Manuals – You probably still have the instruction sheet for that bookcase you put together years ago and the user’s manual for the toaster or dishwasher you haven’t had for a decade. Recycle these items and search online for useful information and full manuals.

Last Year’s Sunscreen – Sunscreen loses its ability to protect against UV rays over time. If you don’t know how old those tubes of sunscreen are, ditch them.

Board Games You No Longer Play – Got a cupboard full of old board games? Donate them to a local charity, children’s hospital or senior center.

CDs and DVDs – This may hurt those who curated collections over time, but new technology and streaming services have mostly phased out the need for CDs and DVDs. Donate your music and movies to a local shelter, senior center or hospital.

Unused Craft Supplies – Got a shelf full of yarn skeins, embroidery gear or other craft supplies you’ll never touch again? Donate the lot to a senior center, where they likely will be much enjoyed.

Expired Spices – If you’ve had those tins of cardamom or pie spice for years, they are pretty much worthless now. Toss them and replace only what you regularly use.