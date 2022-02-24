If your household enjoys some friendly competition, or if you have aspiring future NBA players at home, a backyard basketball court can give them a leg up on the competition. Having your own court also offers convenience, health benefits and social opportunities for the recreational player. If walking out your back door to a full-size basketball court tops your list of dream home amenities, read on for potential factors to consider before installing your own backyard basketball court.

Interview Contractors

Interview at least three basketball court contractors to get the most accurate pricing, determine quality and assess their professionalism. Ask them about their process, the materials involved in building a court, their warranty, confirm that the company is insured, and be sure to ask for a list of references.

Check Local Zoning Requirements

Like any outdoor project, before you sign the contract and break ground, check your local zoning requirements and acquire the required permits. If you enjoy playing night games, check if there are any lighting restrictions.

Determine the Size

An outdoor basketball court is typically 50 feet wide by 94 feet long. Depending on the amount of space you have, a half-court may be a better choice for your yard. The area where you break ground should be open and flat, so the court is as level as possible.

Choose the Surface

While several surfaces are appropriate for a basketball court, concrete is the most common selection. Concrete is known for its durability and longevity and won’t require much maintenance. Synthetic basketball courts provide better protection during inevitable falls. Polymeric rubber is softer than concrete but still gives a high bounce. Basketball court tiles offer good shock absorption, but are a shorter-term solution, typically lasting 10 to 15 years. Before the surface is poured, the area will need to be leveled. Remember to check the weather forecast before the surface is installed, and aim for a stretch of days that show 72 hours of no rain.

Fencing

If you want additional privacy around your court, or you don’t want to deal with constantly chasing the ball, a fence will keep the area enclosed. Brick, stone or wood fencing will give you the privacy and enclosure you need.

Select the Hoop

The basketball hoop should be installed as the surface is installed. For example, if you opt for a concrete surface, the hoop will be installed as the concrete is poured. This makes it essential to have the hoop as soon as the construction begins.

Factor in the Accessories

If you plan on playing night games, you will want lighting on your court. Solar lighting is a low-maintenance option and doesn’t require electricity. In addition, benches, storage solutions for the basketballs, court markings and stickers that reflect your favorite logo or mascot are necessities for a more enjoyable experience.

Whatever your motivation, nothing tops the convenience of being courtside simply by walking out your backdoor.