Your own backyard putting green can be a stress reliever, a place to perfect your golf skills and a place to engage in some friendly competition. Whether you’re putting during a long conference call or prefer to use it to clear your mind, a backyard putting green can offer a host of benefits. In addition to the recreational benefits, it can also add additional greenery to your backyard, offering aesthetic value.

Interview Contractors

Often, a putting green is installed during a larger landscaping project for the most flawless design. Interview at least three landscape companies that specialize in putting greens to get the most accurate pricing. Be sure to assess their professionalism and review photos of past projects. Ask them about their golf knowledge, process and warranty. Make sure to confirm that the company is insured and ask for a list of references.

Determine the Size, Space and Layout

A putting green’s layout offers flexibility. Working with your landscape contractor, you will identify where you want the putting green to be, evaluate the area and create a design to maximize the space. The drainage is another essential component of a putting green. It’s crucial to collaborate with your contractor to ensure it has the necessary drainage to avoid water pooling.

A putting green can typically be designed to meet your goals and specifications. First, the contracting team will excavate the land and clear any grass, trees or shrubs that need to be removed. A retaining wall will be added during this phase of the design process if this is part of your plan.

Once the area is leveled, the soil will be compacted, followed by a layer of crushed stone. The green can be configured into different shapes and contours during this process. Lastly, the synthetic turf will be laid and glued down once the base is complete. Any additional features, such as sand traps, bunkers and tee boxes are laid down when the turf is installed.

Consider Landscaping

Since a backyard putting green is often combined with a larger landscaping project, consider the entire aesthetic. This means ensuring the putting green seamlessly blends in with the rest of the backyard, taking the hardscaping, fencing or retaining walls, layout, lighting and the additional greenery into consideration.

Incorporate Lighting

If you plan on some late-night putting, make sure you have the necessary lighting installed. Whether you have electric or solar path lighting around the practice green or string lights outlining the area, including a light source is a wise choice to offer the flexibility of participating in a twilight putting session.